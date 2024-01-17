Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

XLG stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

