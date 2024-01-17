Investors Research Corp Acquires 9,938 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.16% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,938 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 480,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 391,541 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 162,673 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 77,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.