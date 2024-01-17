Investors Research Corp Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.57. The company had a trading volume of 498,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,830. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

