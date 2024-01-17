Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,064. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.