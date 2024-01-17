Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.42. 598,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,320. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.