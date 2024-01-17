Investors Research Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

