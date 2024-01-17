Investors Research Corp Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investors Research Corp owned 0.38% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 133,237 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $4,160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 89,017 shares during the period.

PSK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,625. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

