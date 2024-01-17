Investors Research Corp Sells 1,227 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises about 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA RWK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.08. 5,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,992. The firm has a market cap of $519.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $84.55 and a 52-week high of $106.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

