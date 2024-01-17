Investors Research Corp Sells 300 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 146,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

