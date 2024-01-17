Investors Research Corp Sells 3,075 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIV. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 529,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,362. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

