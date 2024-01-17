Investors Research Corp Sells 34 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $12.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $585.17. 662,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.10 and its 200-day moving average is $554.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

