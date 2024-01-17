Investors Research Corp Sells 3,500 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. 555,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,004. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.