Investors Research Corp Sells 800 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in ING Groep by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 1,598,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

