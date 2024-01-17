Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.04. The company had a trading volume of 102,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,960. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $263.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

