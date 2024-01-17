Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,640,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,376 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises about 3.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.72% of Invitation Homes worth $527,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

INVH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 532,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

