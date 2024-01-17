IOTA Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $758.53 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,095,541,289 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

