IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,785 shares of company stock worth $3,191,378 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

IPGP stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.28. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

