IRON Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.3% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $332.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

