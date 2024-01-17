Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

IRWD opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,561,000 after acquiring an additional 486,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,670,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,989 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

