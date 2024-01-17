iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Boosted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $231,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,193,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43.

