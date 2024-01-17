iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkshire Bank owned about 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

