iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.