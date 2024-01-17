iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after buying an additional 733,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,847,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,258,000 after acquiring an additional 932,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.