iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,530. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.