iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Update

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,006,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $48,242,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

