iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Update

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,006,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
IBB stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
