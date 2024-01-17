iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lifted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $32,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Pacific Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HDV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.22. 343,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $106.18.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.