iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. 10,475,733 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

