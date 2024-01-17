iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is AIA Group Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,467,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $72,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 140,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

