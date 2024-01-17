iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.08. 3,065,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,360. The company has a market cap of $366.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.24 and a 200-day moving average of $450.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

