iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.24 and a 200-day moving average of $450.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.