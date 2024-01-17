iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 216,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

