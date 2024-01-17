iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. 645,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.