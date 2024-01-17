iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EAGG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

