iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IFGL stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

