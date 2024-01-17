iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.88

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and traded as low as $26.00. iShares MSCI Chile ETF shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 358,264 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

