iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,688,000.

EFG traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. 1,885,408 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

