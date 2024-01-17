iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

