iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

