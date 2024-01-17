iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Townsend & Associates Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,089 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 70,336 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. 2,059,406 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

