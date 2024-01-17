iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

