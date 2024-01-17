iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWB stock opened at $261.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

