iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 12.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

