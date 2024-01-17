iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 7th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

