iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 575,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,623 shares.The stock last traded at $552.36 and had previously closed at $565.29.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $537.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.