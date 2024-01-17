iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,239 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

