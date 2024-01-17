iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Decreased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $76.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

