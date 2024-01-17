iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $251.27

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.27 and traded as high as $260.34. iShares Transportation Average ETF shares last traded at $257.46, with a volume of 119,910 shares.
iShares Transportation Average ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.17.
iShares Transportation Average ETF’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Transportation Average ETF
About iShares Transportation Average ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Transportation Average ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 high yield stock ETFs that make any income portfolio better
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Are CVS store closures prescription for better financial health?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Yes, Morgan Stanley can hit a record-high this year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.