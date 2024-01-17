iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $251.27

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.27 and traded as high as $260.34. iShares Transportation Average ETF shares last traded at $257.46, with a volume of 119,910 shares.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.17.

iShares Transportation Average ETF’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Transportation Average ETF

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

