Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 198,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.61. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
