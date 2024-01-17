J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for approximately 3.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.0 %

JBHT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.99. The company had a trading volume of 368,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

