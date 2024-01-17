J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day moving average is $188.96. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

